Can You Guess the 3 Counties in Idaho That Own the Most Weapons?

Did you know Idaho's Treasure Valley is home to some of the most firearm-enthusiastic counties in America? If you were put to the test, do you think you could guess which Idaho counties have the highest percentage of residents that keep firearms in their homes?

In a recent report from City-Data.com, 3 Idaho counties have made it to the list of the Top 101 counties in the United States with the highest percentage of residents keeping firearms around their homes, Notably, these 3 Idaho counties are very high on the list, too.

The data sheds light on the firearm ownership landscape in Idaho, particularly showcasing how the greatest percentages are in the Treasure Valley.

Skyline of Boise with snow in the foothills knowlesgallery loading...

3. Ada County, Idaho (Boise, Meridian, Orchard)

With a reported population of 300,904 people, Ada County secures the 30th spot on the national list, with a significant 44.1% of residents who are firearm owners and keep firearms in their homes.

Canyon County | Wikipedia Canyon County | Wikipedia loading...

2. Canyon County, Idaho (Nampa, Caldwell, Huston)

Taking a drastic leap from the 30th position, Canyon County, home to Nampa, Caldwell, and Huston, follows behind Ada County. With a population of 131,441, Canyon County secures the 9th spot on the list, with 51.4% of its residents keeping firearms in their households.

1. Nez Perce County, Idaho (Lewiston, Lapwai, Leland)

Taking the top spot among Idaho counties is Nez Perce County, located in the beautiful region of Lewiston, Lapwai, and Leland. With a population of 37,410, Nez Perce County ranks at #3 on the national list of 101 counties, with an impressive 59% of residents who own firearms and keep them in their homes.

Photo by Ethan Grey on Unsplash Photo by Ethan Grey on Unsplash loading...

These statistics provide a look into the prevalence of firearms within the state of Idaho and in the Treasure Valley, prompting further discussions around gun ownership, safety measures, and community awareness.

Read here: 13-year-old Arrested for Pointing a BB Gun at Boise Towne Square

Keep scrolling for the best snacks for the Big Game and more!

Idaho Ranks Top 5 States for Most Registered Hunters Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Top 10 Most Popular Hunting Destinations In America 27/7 Wall St. ranked each state in order of how popular they are as a destination for hunters. Here are the Top 10. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

Idaho's 10 Favorite Super Bowl Snacks According to Gambling.com, these are Idaho's favorite Super Bowl Snacks.



Methodology To collect this data, we used Google Trends data based on the top votes for each state. This allowed us to rank the most popular snacks and dips in each state. All data is correct as of 01/16/2024. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

The Most Unforgettable Halftime Show Moments Ever Discover the 25 most iconic, controversial and unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Show moments ever. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol

Taylor Swift's Best Pictures From Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Season Taylor Swift 's love of the Kansas City Chiefs seems to mirror her love of boyfriend Travis Kelce. At first, she was a little awkward, but by the end of the season, she'd grown passionate for both.

Here are 29 of the best pictures of Swift and her posse from this NFL season and playoffs. There is one more game to go, but it's not clear if she'll make it to the Super Bowl since she has a concert in Tokyo the night before. Either way, watch as her fandom gains confidence and friends. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes