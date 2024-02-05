Can You Guess the 3 Counties in Idaho That Own the Most Weapons?
Did you know Idaho's Treasure Valley is home to some of the most firearm-enthusiastic counties in America? If you were put to the test, do you think you could guess which Idaho counties have the highest percentage of residents that keep firearms in their homes?
In a recent report from City-Data.com, 3 Idaho counties have made it to the list of the Top 101 counties in the United States with the highest percentage of residents keeping firearms around their homes, Notably, these 3 Idaho counties are very high on the list, too.
The data sheds light on the firearm ownership landscape in Idaho, particularly showcasing how the greatest percentages are in the Treasure Valley.
3. Ada County, Idaho (Boise, Meridian, Orchard)
With a reported population of 300,904 people, Ada County secures the 30th spot on the national list, with a significant 44.1% of residents who are firearm owners and keep firearms in their homes.
2. Canyon County, Idaho (Nampa, Caldwell, Huston)
Taking a drastic leap from the 30th position, Canyon County, home to Nampa, Caldwell, and Huston, follows behind Ada County. With a population of 131,441, Canyon County secures the 9th spot on the list, with 51.4% of its residents keeping firearms in their households.
1. Nez Perce County, Idaho (Lewiston, Lapwai, Leland)
Taking the top spot among Idaho counties is Nez Perce County, located in the beautiful region of Lewiston, Lapwai, and Leland. With a population of 37,410, Nez Perce County ranks at #3 on the national list of 101 counties, with an impressive 59% of residents who own firearms and keep them in their homes.
These statistics provide a look into the prevalence of firearms within the state of Idaho and in the Treasure Valley, prompting further discussions around gun ownership, safety measures, and community awareness.
