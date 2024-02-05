BB Gun or Real Gun? 13-Year-Old Arrested at Boise Towne Square

In a shocking development this week, a 13-year-old boy has just been arrested and charged after allegedly pointing a BB gun at a woman at Boise Towne Square Mall. The Boise Police Department responded to a distress call on Sunday, February 4th, at approximately 3:00pm., following a report from a woman who claimed a teen had threatened her with a firearm.

According to a press release from the Boise Police Department, officers responded quickly to the scene, where they actually detained a group of teenagers. From there, they reviewed video footage that revealed the 13-year-old suspect's handling of a firearm, and they went to the boy's home to retrieve the weapon.

At the suspect's residence, officers discovered a BB gun that matched the gun they saw in the video footage.

Today, February 5th, 2024, it was announced that this teenage boy was arrested and charged for aggravated assault, and was book into juvenile detention. This incident raises concerns about the potential dangers posed by realistic-looking BB guns and the importance of responsible use and proper education.

This information was first reported by KTVB 7 who said, "A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged for pointing a BB gun at a woman at the Boise Towne Square Mall. According to the Boise Police Department (BPD), they were called to the mall on Sunday, Feb. 4 around 3:00 p.m., when a woman reported a teen had pointed a gun at her."

Let this serve as a reminder for parents and guardians to educate their children about the serious consequences of inappropriate use of imitation firearms, even if it is an airsoft, BB, paintball, or toy gun.

The Most Unforgettable Halftime Show Moments Ever Discover the 25 most iconic, controversial and unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Show moments ever. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol

Idaho's 10 Favorite Super Bowl Snacks According to Gambling.com, these are Idaho's favorite Super Bowl Snacks.



Methodology To collect this data, we used Google Trends data based on the top votes for each state. This allowed us to rank the most popular snacks and dips in each state. All data is correct as of 01/16/2024. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

Top 10 Industries in Idaho Where You’re Likely to Get Hurt Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024 More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming our way in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Celebrities Who Were Murdered It's shocking to hear when one of your fave actors, musicians or models is murdered. In fact, many of them still haunt us to this day. Below, discover 25 who were killed. Gallery Credit: Natasha Reda

10 Things Guaranteed to Give Boise Drivers Road Rage