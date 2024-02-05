BB Gun or Real Gun? 13-Year-Old Arrested at Boise Towne Square
In a shocking development this week, a 13-year-old boy has just been arrested and charged after allegedly pointing a BB gun at a woman at Boise Towne Square Mall. The Boise Police Department responded to a distress call on Sunday, February 4th, at approximately 3:00pm., following a report from a woman who claimed a teen had threatened her with a firearm.
According to a press release from the Boise Police Department, officers responded quickly to the scene, where they actually detained a group of teenagers. From there, they reviewed video footage that revealed the 13-year-old suspect's handling of a firearm, and they went to the boy's home to retrieve the weapon.
At the suspect's residence, officers discovered a BB gun that matched the gun they saw in the video footage.
Today, February 5th, 2024, it was announced that this teenage boy was arrested and charged for aggravated assault, and was book into juvenile detention. This incident raises concerns about the potential dangers posed by realistic-looking BB guns and the importance of responsible use and proper education.
This information was first reported by KTVB 7 who said, "A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged for pointing a BB gun at a woman at the Boise Towne Square Mall. According to the Boise Police Department (BPD), they were called to the mall on Sunday, Feb. 4 around 3:00 p.m., when a woman reported a teen had pointed a gun at her."
Let this serve as a reminder for parents and guardians to educate their children about the serious consequences of inappropriate use of imitation firearms, even if it is an airsoft, BB, paintball, or toy gun.
