Does Idaho Rank Among the Top 10 States for Owning the Most Guns?

Owning firearms in Idaho isn't just a stereotype; it's a well-established reality. Idaho proudly holds its ground as a bastion of firearm ownership in the United States, which would raise the question: "Can you truly be considered an Idahoan if you don't own a gun?"

When compared to every other state, though, does Idaho rank among the Top 10 states for residents owning the most firearms? Let's take a look!

Some of the most recent data from 24/7 Wall St. reveals that Idaho ranks 7th among U.S. states in terms of having the most gun purchases per person, solidifying the idea that owning a firearm is absolutely "Idahoan."

In an even more recent update from World Population Review, Idaho is 5th on their list for having the most guns per capita, and climbing big time in the year 2023 — reporting higher gun sales than most other states. So, it will be interesting to see what the numbers are for 2024.

But what drives this need for firearms in our state? It's more than just hunting or self-defense; it's something that is deeply woven into the "Idahoan" identity for generations.

In Idaho, self-reliance is a way of life and firearms represent a symbol of self-sufficiency and preparedness. Idahoans are fiercely protective of their constitutional rights, particularly the Second Amendment, viewing it as a pillar of their liberty.

Here are the numbers.

Idaho has secured a spot among the top states in the country for firearm purchases per capita: 78.6 gun purchases per 1,000 people, totaling an estimated 137,864 firearm background checks approximately every six months. This data, as reported by 24/7 Wall St. and the World Population Review.

