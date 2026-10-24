It’s your worst nightmare. A tragedy at your kid’s school. Whenever a school shooting happens, the world mourns. How does a community respond to such a tragedy? Prayers flow in from around the world. Security is increased. Folks look at how it could have been prevented. Community members and strangers alike create memorials for the fallen.

A School Shooting Close To Idaho

Bend, Oregon, is a favorite destination for Idahoans. The area offers world-class outdoor activities, including hiking, camping, wine tasting, and skiing, along with one-of-a-kind natural beauty. Bend’s Silver Rail Elementary School was the scene of the latest school shooting.

A Look At How Bend Is Recovering

Recently we asked on of our firends who was visiting Bend to take some photos of the area. Here's a look at how Bend is dealing with the pain and recovery from America's latest school shooting.

Bend, Oregon Rememebers The Fallen A community remembers their children Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

A Hero Revealed

We now know the identity of the hero who took down the killer. He is Kaylub Giamanco, who described himself as a simple carpenter in an exclusive interview with Oregon Public Broadcasting. He described driving by the school and seeing the gunman in black with a long gun. He initially thought it was a prank before seeing the gunman fire at a pickup truck. He then grabbed his gun, eventually taking down the killer.

What's Next For Bend, Oregon?

As the world moves on, Bend will continue to honor those who have been lost and do their best to prevent another school shooting from occurring. That’s a wish not only for Bend, Oregon, but for every community throughout the world.

Bend, Oregon Remembers The Fallen The Community Mourns Together Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER