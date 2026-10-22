So much for Dunkin, Dukin Coffee, and yes, Dunkin Donuts coming to Idaho. Another failure to launch, as multiple sources have said Dunkin will not be building a facility in Idaho. The chain withdrew its application to bring its special magic to Boise. Like many national chains that have discovered Idaho, once they have the first, they soon build many.

Photo by Z Graphica on Unsplash brown donuts with white cream on top

Where Is Dunkin Located?

Dunkin is an East Coast phenomenon first made popular in New England. Boston stars such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Bill Belichick have appeared in their Super Bowl Commercials.

Miikka Skaffari, Getty Images Miikka Skaffari, Getty Images

The chain began as a place to buy donuts but later became famous for its coffee and other amenities.

What's It Like? Starbucks? Human Bean?

Dunkin Donuts became Dunkin, which has grown its stores all over the country. Is it like Starbucks? No, think of a Starbucks for working folks. Dunkin features food and coffee, but you're more likely to see folks meeting about a trade show than working on a laptop. Dunkin is very working-class.

Photo by Daniel Maquiling on Unsplash a box filled with donuts sitting on top of a table

Idaho Coffee Choices?

Perhaps because we’re so close to Seattle, Idahoans have a lot of coffee choices. The Treasure Valley is filled with franchises like Dutch Bros, Starbucks, The Human Bean, along with hundreds of very fine local coffee shops.

What's Next For Dunkin?

No word on whether the chain will look to move to Meridian, Caldwell, Nampa, or other locations. However, one thing we know is that whenever Dunkin comes to Idaho, it will be big. Stay tuned.

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10 Reasons Idaho Needs A Dunkin' Donuts Just in case this actually happens. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola