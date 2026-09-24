Idahoans love food, football, schools, coffee, and donuts. Idahoans love their donuts. Although we have plenty of donut shops, it looks like America’s most famous donut chain, Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts), is coming to the Treasure Valley. If this story sounds familiar, we’ve been there before.

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Is Dunkin Really Coming to Idaho? If So Where?

Multiple reports say a building permit or application to build at 6940 W. State Street, near Glenwood Street. The location was once a Papa Murphy's but appears to be the first Dunkin in the Treasure Valley.

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What is Dunkin?

Their motto, America Runs on Dunkin has made them very popular east of the great river. The chain used to be called Dunkin Donuts, however they changed their name to emphasize their pastry, coffee, and other culinary choices.

Why Idaho?

Like other national brands, In-N-Out, Chick-Fll and others, the Gem State's growth has fueled demand for these national chains. Many new Idahoans are from east of the great river and want their morning stable.

What About Their Coffee?

Dunkin's coffee is available for purchase at your local supermarket. The coffee is good and will compete with other locally known brands.

Unlike the other brands, Dunkin's is not just about coffee. But donuts, in fact the chain used to be called Dunkin Donuts. Dunkin lovers happily pull up get donuts and other pastry products along with their famous coffee.

If Starbucks is upscale, Dunkin's is working class. Although, coffee is too expensive thanks to Joe Biden. You can't blame Kevin Miller or Donald Trump for that one.

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Coffee Competition

Locally, there’s the Human Bean, Dutch Bros, Moxie Java, and other local and national chains. Coffee isn’t a beverage but a lifestyle. Idaho baristas sign noncompete agreements, sometimes for up to a year, to prevent them from moving to another coffee establishment.

The Politics of Coffee?

Coffee can now make a political statement. Liberal? Starbucks is your brand! Conservative? Black Rifle Coffee fits your needs. It seems that every day we have more choices for coffee in Idaho and worldwide.

Satisfy Your Caffeine Craving With Boise's Best Coffee Shops from A to Z Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart