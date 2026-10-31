In the new world of college football opponents become friends depending on your outlook and credibility, which one must build to get into the College Football Playoff. A playoff berth means your program is one of the twelve best in the country.

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Programs spend millions and millions of dollars trying to win conferences and championships. In our little corner of the football universe, there are two types of investments. Oregon Football spent at or near the top for this year’s team. How much? The estimated cost of their roster is somewhere between $40 and $50 million.

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The Ducks were picked to win it all and sadly have fallen flat on their collective beaks. The team lost its quarterback and too many games to make this year’s twelve-team field.

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What Does Boise State Spend on Their Roster?

America’s favorite underdog, the Boise State Broncos, are estimated to spend between five and seven million dollars on their roster. Perhaps as much as nine million. The Broncos need to win every game because they lack the big-money backers of teams like LSU, Oregon, and Ohio State. The team is currently ranked number twenty in the Associated Press Top Twenty-Five.

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The Broncos are part of the Group of Six, which means their conference, the Pac-12, must compete with the other conferences, the American, the Sun Belt, Conference USA, and the Mountain West for the twelfth spot in the playoff.

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A Stock Rivaling Micron

Compared to Oregon, Boise State is a skyrocketing stock with a massive return on investment. So why should Bronco Nation cheer for the Ducks?

Because the better Oregon rebounds, the higher their rank. If the Ducks can get back in the top twenty-five, it helps Boise State in the eyes of the commission.

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A Group of Six Threat?

The only other non-Power Conference team that has a close loss to a Power Four opponent is New Mexico under Coach Jason Eck. But Michigan has fallen off the field, unlike Oregon, which won a barn burner today.

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ESPN's Thoughts on BSU in the College Football Playoff Here's what ESPN thinks about Boise State making it to the College Football Playoffs Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola