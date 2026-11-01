Boise State Survives a Scare, Stuns Texas State With Comeback 46-45
Boise State Loses Quarterback
The team couldn't drive the ball under quarterback Maddux Madsen. The streak of not throwing an interception ended allowing Texas State to take a commanding lead. After the they failed to convert on their following sequence, Boise State's quarterback was knocked out to the game.
Enter Max
Local product Max Cutforth who three three touchdown passes matching Texas State blow for blow. He clearyly had improved from last year and the future looks bright with this young quarterback at the helm.
Texas State's Last Stand
The Bobcats failed to convert on a fourth down play allowing Boise State to take over on downs. Boise State took over and ran out the clock. An amazing show of guts from the Broncos when their pass defense failed them and their running game could not dominate as it had in previous games.
No Word on Madsen
It's too early to tell if the senior will be available to return next week or the rest of the season. A game like this is a character builder and unlike Oregon State, the Broncos are winners.
Texas State limited Dylan Riley to only 86 yards on 25 carries. Freshman Rasean Jones led the team with 117 yards receiving including several big catches and a massive touchdown.
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