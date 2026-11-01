After scoring a dominant 28 points in the first half, Boise State lost its crowd, its lead, its quarterback, and just about everything else on this Halloween night. The Broncos were very un-Bronco-like, surrendering 22 points in the third quarter as their once-valued offense failed to score. In the end, the Broncos prevailed in a thriller 46-45 on the Blue.

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Boise State Loses Quarterback

The team couldn't drive the ball under quarterback Maddux Madsen. The streak of not throwing an interception ended allowing Texas State to take a commanding lead. After the they failed to convert on their following sequence, Boise State's quarterback was knocked out to the game.

Enter Max

Local product Max Cutforth who three three touchdown passes matching Texas State blow for blow. He clearyly had improved from last year and the future looks bright with this young quarterback at the helm.

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Texas State's Last Stand

The Bobcats failed to convert on a fourth down play allowing Boise State to take over on downs. Boise State took over and ran out the clock. An amazing show of guts from the Broncos when their pass defense failed them and their running game could not dominate as it had in previous games.

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No Word on Madsen

It's too early to tell if the senior will be available to return next week or the rest of the season. A game like this is a character builder and unlike Oregon State, the Broncos are winners.

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Texas State limited Dylan Riley to only 86 yards on 25 carries. Freshman Rasean Jones led the team with 117 yards receiving including several big catches and a massive touchdown.

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Behind the Scenes look at Boise State Fall Camp Gallery Credit: Alec Simeone