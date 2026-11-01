And just for one night, the magic, the thrill, the mile, and the famous smile were back in Boise. The smile reminded many of the one-of-a-kind quarterback Kellen Moore was for Boise State.

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Like the Broncos, he was underestimated until the end of one of his many victories. Kellen Moore finished 50-3 as a quarterback at Boise State. During his career, Coach Moore beat power teams like Georgia and Virginia Tech, and faced TCU in many battles.

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His teams, like the famous 2007 Bronco team, won a Fiesta Bowl. On Saturday night, he was back with his family, truly humbled by the halftime ceremony honoring his tenure as a Bronco.

Kellen Moore Returns Home To Boise Kellen and family check out his statue. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

How Did Kellen Moore Get Back To Boise?

The current New Orleans Saints head coach was on a bye week so that he could make the quick trip to Boise. He got to see the new and improved Albertsons Stadium before the big-time halftime ceremony. We believe he flew in a private plane so he could get here and back to work as quickly as possible.

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Coach Moore and Coach Pete

Kellen didn’t win those games alone. The quarterback’s coach was Chris Petersen, who was recognized as one of the best coaches in college football during his time as Boise State’s head coach. Eventually, Chris Petersen left the Blue for Washington, where he guided the Huskies to a College Football Playoff appearance. Perhaps Boise State will have another statue featuring Coach Pete?

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Kellen and Boise

Coach Moore may have left Boise, but you can tell Boise has never left him.

Victorious Kellen Moore in Action! Moore got his first win of the season with the New Orleans Saints on September 20th! Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM