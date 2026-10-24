For three quarters, one fan base was hopeful, another was concerned, and the online bettors who took Boise State and the points were very, very worried. The line had Boise State favored by 14 points over Washington State in Pullman.

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The First Three Quarters

The Cougars, under first-year coach and former Bronco Kirby Moore, hung with a much deeper, more talented Boise State. However, whether it’s finance or football, the numbers eventually catch up. And the poor Cougars finally couldn’t contain the massive running game of the Broncos.

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Broncos Go Bowling

A few turbulent years ago, the Broncos were in danger of missing the postseason, which would’ve snapped their streak of bowl eligibility. Saturday’s big win was the team’s sixth of the season, meaning the team will go to a bowl for the 29th straight year. The question remains how big a bowl it will be and whether it marks a return to the College Football Playoff. That’s why we have a season, and we play the games.

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The Magical Fourth Quarter

The game deadlocked at 10, Maddux Madsen found Cam Bates for a 6-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to give the Broncos (6-1, 3-0 Pac-12) a lead. The Mad Dog has yet to throw an interception and continues to improve with his passing accuracy. And then, the Cougars do, what the Cougars do since leaving the orginal Pac 12. Boen Phelps picked off the Cougars (1-7, 0-4 Pac-12) on the next drive, setting up a 33-yard Dylan Riley rushing score to make it 24-10. The Broncos added another score to finish the night with a 31-10 win.

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Big Bronco Winners

- Dylan Riley rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Riley recorded 106 rushing yards in the final quarter.

- Maddux Madsen threw for 149 yards and a touchdown in the win. He added four rushes for 34 yards.

- Rasean Jones hauled in five receptions for 69 yards.

- Lopez Sanusi notched a pair of sacks in the victory.

- Boen Phelps and Jayden Virgin-Morgan led the team with six tackles each. Phelps also recorded an interception.

What's Next?

The Broncos will return to Albertson Stadium to face off against Texas State on Saturday, Oct. 31. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. MT and will be televised nationally on The CW.

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