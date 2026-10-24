Boise State Beats Washington State: What Stood Out
The First Three Quarters
Broncos Go Bowling
The Magical Fourth Quarter
The game deadlocked at 10, Maddux Madsen found Cam Bates for a 6-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to give the Broncos (6-1, 3-0 Pac-12) a lead. The Mad Dog has yet to throw an interception and continues to improve with his passing accuracy. And then, the Cougars do, what the Cougars do since leaving the orginal Pac 12. Boen Phelps picked off the Cougars (1-7, 0-4 Pac-12) on the next drive, setting up a 33-yard Dylan Riley rushing score to make it 24-10. The Broncos added another score to finish the night with a 31-10 win.
Big Bronco Winners
- Dylan Riley rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Riley recorded 106 rushing yards in the final quarter.
- Maddux Madsen threw for 149 yards and a touchdown in the win. He added four rushes for 34 yards.
- Rasean Jones hauled in five receptions for 69 yards.
- Lopez Sanusi notched a pair of sacks in the victory.
- Boen Phelps and Jayden Virgin-Morgan led the team with six tackles each. Phelps also recorded an interception.
What's Next?
The Broncos will return to Albertson Stadium to face off against Texas State on Saturday, Oct. 31. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. MT and will be televised nationally on The CW.
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