Thousands, if not millions, of people move to Idaho for one word: safety. Our state has one of the lowest crime rates in the country. The Boise mayor is shooting videos about how to use the parking garages instead of having to explain another shooting in her city. But sadly, that tranquility appears to be ending after a weekend of unrest in the Treasure Valley.

A Tale Of Two Idahos?

The dynamic website Wallethub says that Boise and Nampa are two of America's safest cities. Normally, they would be correct. However, as we've documented here, unrest, crime, and shootings are happening too frequently.

Nightclub Shooting in Boise

Boise Police continue to investigate the shooting that could’ve been deadly. They say over twenty shots were fired, with some hitting buildings in the downtown area. Police continue the investigation, with a 17-year-old in custody. Police are asking for your help at 208-377-6790.

No Kings Protest Returns and They're Mad

All is not well in Idaho, despite its low unemployment, according to thousands who attended Saturday’s No Kings Rally in Boise. The group rallied days before early voting begins in the Gem State, where every major Republican candidate is expected to win. Their anger continues,, though it has yet to affect the ballot box.

It's very rare for a progressive group to draw thousands to complain, but they did. Idahoans are not used to seeing such passion from the left.

Wilder

Not to be outdone or forgotten, the ACLU and SOMOS once again organized a protest in Boise to remember the Wilder raid a year ago. They called it a March for Immigrant Justice while various attendees demanded the end of ICE and immigration enforcement.

A visit to this weekend would be described as a one off or an outlier at best. Or is this the beginning of a new more turbelent Idaho?

Shots Fired in Downtown Boise Early Sunday Morning Downtown was full of people leaving local bars as the shots went off late Friday night / early Sunday Morning Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Boise Street Brawl: Road Rage Edition Driving around in the Treasure Valley can offer sights and sounds of all sorts. Road Rage turned into a brawl? Not on our traffic bingo card. Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM