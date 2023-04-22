Idaho’s Top Ten Trashiest Cities Revealed

We all love Idaho, and so does the entire nation. For the last several years, the Gem State has been the fastest-growing state in the country. We all can see our state's popularity as more homes, traffic, and overcrowded schools become a regular part of life in Idaho.

With the good, there are some bad or less desirable parts of the Gem State. We have dropped to the second fastest growing state as of the latest statistics from any of the national groups that track migration.

However, all could be better in Idaho, according to a publication called Roadsnacks.com. The publication has developed a list of the ten trashiest towns in Idaho. Remember, a bad day in Idaho is still one thousand times better than a good day in another state, especially California.

How did they determine which towns in Idaho were the trashiest? Before we reveal the criteria, is it possible to take a publication by the name of Roadsnacks as credible? Nevertheless, let us disclose their methodology. (We give our opinion in black as a rebuttal.

Cities where there are lots of white people (So white people are trashy, that sounds like discrimination?)

Cities where residents are poorer than average (What's wrong with being poor? Is that a crime)

Cities where a high number of residents are high school dropouts (Not everyone finishes high school, and several dropouts are very rich.)

Cities with a high number of single parents (Again, what's wrong with a single-parent family?

High drug use (Legal or illegal?)

Higher than average Payday Loan Outlets (Is that against the law?)

Violent cities (measured in aggravated assaults) (Can't answer that one.)

Cities with a high number of residents on welfare (Again, people need help and should not be stigmatized.)

Check Out Idaho's 10 Trashiest Cities? Do you agree with the big list? Is your city on it?

