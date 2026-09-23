And now it’s time for something a little different. If you’ve read the stories on this website, you’re accustomed to reading about how Idaho is the best state ever. No kidding, the state was just voted the 2nd best place to live in the West.

Photo by Ryan Fish on Unsplash aerial photography of waterfalls

Why Are So Many People Moving to Idaho?

The state gained popularity during the pandemic because of its extensive government freedoms compared to other states across the country. The state became one of the most desired places to move, so much so that people bought homes without seeing them or getting a home inspection. Do you remember the insane bidding wars a few years ago?

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

The Micron Magnet

The Micron project continues to draw thousands to work and live in the Treasure Valley area. I ran into a man who moved here from Oklahoma to work at the chip maker. Another man happily moved here from Texas.

Photo by Alden Skeie on Unsplash gray, blue, and black concrete city buildings

The Other Side of Moving to Idaho

We had a chance to ask several Idahoans who have left our state why they decided Idaho was not for them. Here's a few of their comments, do they sound familiar?

Steve in Nampa in said, "I was really disappointed in the people who live here. They were not as friendly as many told us they were." Sally in Caldwell, "traffic is insane here. It takes me twenty minutes to get a cup of coffee anytime I leave my hometown."

Watch Out For Idaho's Most Dangerous Cities

Revealed: Idaho's 10 Most Dangerous Cities A Look At Violent Crime In Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Do You Agree With Their Issues?

A list of complaints ranged from poor school systems, poor roads, only two seasons, really hot and really cold, smoke in the summer is unbearable, homes way too expensive, and no top paying jobs.

15 Reasons You Should Absolutely Not Move To Idaho Those of us who've called Boise home for decades know that it's a special place. But if you're considering a move here, there are plenty of things you need to know before making that final decision. Also, you'll have to get on a waiting list. We're full.

This list is meant to be humorous with just a dash of truth thrown in for spice. It is not intended for keyboard warriors without a sense of humor. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart