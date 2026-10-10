Sometimes it takes something political to bring people of faith together. In Idaho, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Catholics, and others have united in opposition to Proposition One. If passed, Proposition One would eliminate Idaho’s Pro-Life Law.

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The Battle Over Life in Idaho

Several groups have spent millions of dollars. According to records and published reports , most of the money supporting the measure is from out of state. Folks who want to keep Idaho Pro-Life have received most of their money from in-state Pro-Life supporters.

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It's voting season in Idaho and rallies are being held across the state.

Idahoans Rally The Vote Over one thousand Idahoans attended the rally. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

A Million Dollar Difference Maker?

As we get closer to election day, one influential church group has made a massive donation. As you heard on KIDO Talk Radio, Tom Luna, Too Extreme For Idaho, said the LDS Church is donating $1 million to the group.

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Idaho's Biggest Political Issue

Idaho’s midterm election would be a predictable snoozer if not for Proposition One. Republicans hold a massive supermajority in the state. Every Idahoan knows the real general election isn't in November, but in May.

Although the entire state delegation, one senator, and the two congressmen are on the ballot, they expect little opposition. On a side note, the state continues to draw more folks due to its unique political environment.

What's Next?

Expect both sides to continue to lobby and spend money. Several residents have told us their 'Say No To Prop One' signs have been removed and vandalized. We will continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Revealed: Idaho's 10 Most Dangerous Cities A Look At Violent Crime In Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER