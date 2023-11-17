How Will the LDS Church Go About Choosing a New Apostle?

*Update: A new apostle was chosen on November 16th, 2023, and below are the details.

The recent passing of M. Russell Ballard, a distinguished member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has created a void both in his family and in the leadership hierarchy of the church.

Whether you're a member of the church or not, this leaves many people wondering how does the church go about choosing another apostle to join them? And who will be the new acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles?

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the task of filling this significant role now falls upon the 99-year-old Prophet of the Church, Russell M. Nelson, who has been the President for six years. "And, though most apostles are named at the next available General Conference, either in April or October, it seems likely that the new man will be announced well before then since the next big gathering is nearly five months away."

*Update: Jeffrey R. Holland was announced to be the new acting President of the LDS Church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

M. Russell Ballard was the President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Following his passing, Russell M. Nelson took his place, until November 16th, 2023, when Jeffrey R. Holland was appointed new acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — who has been struggling with some of his own health issues for the past few months.

Overall, it is said that apostles and church leaders are selected through inspiration by the president of the church, with the decision sustained by the general membership. The selected individual takes on a lifelong commitment to oversee various church responsibilities and callings.

