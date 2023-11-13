President M. Russell Ballard of the LDS Church Dies at Age 95

It was reported by The Church of Jesus Christ Newsroom hours ago that President M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles passed away late last night, 11:15pm.

The Boise community is mourning the loss of M. Russell Ballard, as he was the Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Ballard, 95, passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by loved ones.

This news follows a recent hospital stay after which he returned home to fulfill his duties until his passing.

According to the LDS Church Newsroom, "President Ballard became an Apostle on October 6, 1985. He was announced as Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on January 16, 2018. As with the Apostles in New Testament times, today’s Apostles are called to be special witnesses of Jesus Christ. President Ballard was one of 15 men who oversee the growth and development of the global Church, which now numbers more than 17 million members."

It was noted that President Ballard was a decisive leader who exemplified a deep understanding of the teachings of the Lord. His clarity in conveying these teachings, along with their practical application for personal joy and happiness, left an enduring impact on the lives of many within the LDS community.

The influence of M. Russell Ballard also extended beyond the walls of the Church. As news of his passing reverberates throughout Boise, the community is reflecting on the powerful legacy left by this beloved apostle, whose contributions touched the lives of countless individuals.

