5 Game Day Snack Essentials in Idaho to Grab Before They Vanish!

With the Big Game coming up this weekend, Sunday, February 11th, 2024, Idahoans are out shopping and eagerly preparing for an unforgettable game day experience. Don't miss out on the top 5 items that are bound to vanish off the shelves in Idaho this weekend.

As you gear up for the Big Game this weekend, consider these 3 important steps and pro tips to make sure your party is a success...

First, pick your favorite beverages. Be quick to secure your preferred sodas and beers, as these favorites tend to be the first to disappear from Idaho stores. We're close enough to the Big Game now that your favorites might already be gone.

Photo by Hamed Mohtashami pouya on Unsplash Photo by Hamed Mohtashami pouya on Unsplash loading...

When it comes to snacks, level-up your game day spread with a variety of chips and dips — or the infamous potato bar! You can't miss with a classic potato bar. Both of these snacks are absolute essentials. Stay ahead of the rush and grab these snacks early.

Lastly, don't forget the disposable party supplies. The Big Game is all about relaxation and enjoying your weekend. You don't want to worry about the prep or the cleanup. So, if they're still there... grab the disposable plates, cups, and utensils in advance.

In Idaho and the Treasure Valley, you can feel the anticipation for the Big Game. Most everyone is planning to watch the game and host amazing get-togethers. So, act now and secure these 5 game day snacks and essentials below to make sure your weekend and parties are well-stocked and stress-free.

5 Super Bowl Must-Haves That Are Hard to Get Last Minute Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Idaho's 10 Favorite Super Bowl Snacks According to Gambling.com, these are Idaho's favorite Super Bowl Snacks.



Methodology To collect this data, we used Google Trends data based on the top votes for each state. This allowed us to rank the most popular snacks and dips in each state. All data is correct as of 01/16/2024. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

Taylor Swift's Best Pictures From Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Season Taylor Swift 's love of the Kansas City Chiefs seems to mirror her love of boyfriend Travis Kelce. At first, she was a little awkward, but by the end of the season, she'd grown passionate for both.

Here are 29 of the best pictures of Swift and her posse from this NFL season and playoffs. There is one more game to go, but it's not clear if she'll make it to the Super Bowl since she has a concert in Tokyo the night before. Either way, watch as her fandom gains confidence and friends. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

The 9 Best Places to Watch Football in the Treasure Valley As Voted By You Football season is upon us! Whether you're cheering on the Broncos or rooting for your NFL team, these are the 10 best places to catch a game according to you! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart