5 Game Day Snack Essentials in Idaho to Grab Before They Vanish!
With the Big Game coming up this weekend, Sunday, February 11th, 2024, Idahoans are out shopping and eagerly preparing for an unforgettable game day experience. Don't miss out on the top 5 items that are bound to vanish off the shelves in Idaho this weekend.
As you gear up for the Big Game this weekend, consider these 3 important steps and pro tips to make sure your party is a success...
First, pick your favorite beverages. Be quick to secure your preferred sodas and beers, as these favorites tend to be the first to disappear from Idaho stores. We're close enough to the Big Game now that your favorites might already be gone.
When it comes to snacks, level-up your game day spread with a variety of chips and dips — or the infamous potato bar! You can't miss with a classic potato bar. Both of these snacks are absolute essentials. Stay ahead of the rush and grab these snacks early.
Lastly, don't forget the disposable party supplies. The Big Game is all about relaxation and enjoying your weekend. You don't want to worry about the prep or the cleanup. So, if they're still there... grab the disposable plates, cups, and utensils in advance.
In Idaho and the Treasure Valley, you can feel the anticipation for the Big Game. Most everyone is planning to watch the game and host amazing get-togethers. So, act now and secure these 5 game day snacks and essentials below to make sure your weekend and parties are well-stocked and stress-free.
