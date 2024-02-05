How Idaho Does Game Day Snacks: Have You Tried All 8 Ideas?
The highly anticipated Big Game is just around the corner, and while the clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs takes center stage, let's not forget the crucial supporting role of irresistible snacks.
We're sure you're thinking about the best foods and game day snacks to have for your parties. Read here about the 5 best things to pick up now before the stores get too crazy. While many Idahoans are actually excited for the game, there are also just as many of us who are excited about the food, hanging out with friends and family, and the commercials that will hopefully have us laughing.
But, we didn't want to just give you the normal snack ideas that everyone will be planning for the Big Game (and what might also disappear quickly from the shelves at grocery stores). Instead, we wanted to share some clever potato recipes and ideas! Keep scrolling for 8 of the easiest and most awesome ways to use potatoes for your game day snacks this weekend.
8 Awesome Ways to Use Potatoes for Your Game Day Snacks
Potatoes, the unsung heroes of the snack world, deserve a prime spot at your game day spread. From classic potato chips and fries to loaded baked potatoes, casseroles, and twice-baked delights, these versatile snacks cater to every palate.
BONUS TIP FOR YOUR GAME DAY PARTY:
Just have an easy custom potato bar and allow people to create their own!
Keep scrolling for the best game day snacks and the most unforgettable halftime show moments EVER.
