How Idaho Does Game Day Snacks: Have You Tried All 8 Ideas?

The highly anticipated Big Game is just around the corner, and while the clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs takes center stage, let's not forget the crucial supporting role of irresistible snacks.

We're sure you're thinking about the best foods and game day snacks to have for your parties. Read here about the 5 best things to pick up now before the stores get too crazy. While many Idahoans are actually excited for the game, there are also just as many of us who are excited about the food, hanging out with friends and family, and the commercials that will hopefully have us laughing.

But, we didn't want to just give you the normal snack ideas that everyone will be planning for the Big Game (and what might also disappear quickly from the shelves at grocery stores). Instead, we wanted to share some clever potato recipes and ideas! Keep scrolling for 8 of the easiest and most awesome ways to use potatoes for your game day snacks this weekend.

8 Awesome Ways to Use Potatoes for Your Game Day Snacks Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Potatoes, the unsung heroes of the snack world, deserve a prime spot at your game day spread. From classic potato chips and fries to loaded baked potatoes, casseroles, and twice-baked delights, these versatile snacks cater to every palate.

BONUS TIP FOR YOUR GAME DAY PARTY:

Just have an easy custom potato bar and allow people to create their own!

Keep scrolling for the best game day snacks and the most unforgettable halftime show moments EVER.

The Most Unforgettable Halftime Show Moments Ever Discover the 25 most iconic, controversial and unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Show moments ever. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol

Taylor Swift's Best Pictures From Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Season Taylor Swift 's love of the Kansas City Chiefs seems to mirror her love of boyfriend Travis Kelce. At first, she was a little awkward, but by the end of the season, she'd grown passionate for both.

Here are 29 of the best pictures of Swift and her posse from this NFL season and playoffs. There is one more game to go, but it's not clear if she'll make it to the Super Bowl since she has a concert in Tokyo the night before. Either way, watch as her fandom gains confidence and friends. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes