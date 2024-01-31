5 Game Day “Must-Haves” That Are Hard to Get in Idaho Last-minute

With the highly anticipated Big Game right around the corner, Idahoans are gearing up for a memorable occasion. To ensure your party is a touchdown, it's crucial to plan ahead and snag these 5 game day necessities before the weekend rush hits.

Before we get into the 5 items you don't want to miss out on, we've got 3 important steps and pro tips for you to check off before you go to the store.

First, plan the drinks you want. This way you will have a better chance at securing the best beverage like your favorite soda and beer. These essentials tend to fly off the shelves incredibly fast as The Big Game approaches, so getting these first is a wise move.

Coca-Cola Post Strong Earnings Getty Images loading...

Next step, make sure you know what snacks you want. Pro tip: ensure your game day spread includes chips and dips. From classic potato chips to a variety of flavorful dips, these snacks are a must-have and are best obtained well in advance to beat the pre-game day rush.

Corn chips nachos with sauce on a wooden table. gresei loading...

Our third pro tip for you is to opt for convenience with disposable party supplies. The Big Game is a time for relaxation and enjoyment, not a cleanup marathon. Snatch up disposable plates, cups, and utensils early, as they'll become increasingly scarce this week.

In the Boise area, you can feel the countdown to The Big Game is already on, so act now to ensure your game day party is stocked and stress-free. From beverages to snacks and everything in between, securing these items early will make your experience a winning one.

5 Super Bowl Must-Haves That Are Hard to Get Last Minute Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

