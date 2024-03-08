One of the World’s Most Guarded Places is 5 Hours from Boise

Ever wonder about places that are super secret and guarded like The White House, Area 51, or Fort Knox? Well, guess what? There's a top-secret location just about 5 hours away from Boise, and it's equally as heavily guarded as those other famous locations.

In a report by MoneyWise, they reveal a list of 25 of the world's most securely guarded sites, leaving a lot of people curious about the contents in these fortresses, and what's so important that it needs to have Fort Knox-level protection?

Turns out, these places are presumed to hide more than just riches like gold, jewels, and ancient manuscripts...

What secure place near Idaho is one of the most guarded places in the world?

The Granite Mountain Records Vault in Salt Lake City, Utah, is number 13 on the list of most secure places in the world. Here's what MoneyWise had to say:

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (widely known as the Mormon church) carved the Granite Mountain Records Vault 700 feet inside a mountain near Salt Lake City. Access is restricted, and the facility is protected by two doors, weighing 9 and 14 tons, designed to weather a nuclear blast. Inside are 3.5 billion microfilm images and genealogical records.”

Surprising, isn't it? Not very many people even know about this.

