One of the World’s Most Heavily Guarded Places in California

It's always fascinating to learn about the world's most super secret and guarded places like The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox, especially when they're somewhat close to home. We've covered the most heavily guarded place near Boise, and today we're going to look at one of the most secure places in California.

California has its own top-tier fortress of secrecy, standing as one of the world's most secure sites.

B191 HEAF Spherical Tank Hi-BayPhotos for CMS Annual Report Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) on Google Maps loading...

This unassuming facility in Livermore stands as one of the world's most heavily secure sites, and it's reported to play a critical role regarding scientific advancements, cutting-edge national security, and nuclear weapons research. With restricted access and security measures that rival those of Fort Knox, the facility is protected by security measures designed to match its critical contributions to U.S. defense.

Kim Budil, Director at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, says, "At LLNL, we apply cutting edge science and technology to address the most significant challenges facing the world today, working each day to translate our innovations into meaningful impact." You can find that quote on the facility's website.

Why is this facility considered a top-secure location?

The significance lies in its contributions to national security and defense technologies. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory stands as a critical asset for the U.S. Department of Energy and other government agencies. The nature of its work demands an unparalleled level of security to safeguard against potential threats and ensure the confidentiality of classified information and projects.

While its exterior may not have towering walls or guard towers, the security measures of this fortress in California are a testament to the importance and sensitivity of the work conducted there.

Take A Forbidden Look Inside Frozen Fort Knox Fort Knox is closed for the season. While winter visitors can roam the grounds, the interior of the fort is closed off from the general public. If you browse through the photos below, you'll see why the fort is strictly off-limits until spring. That being said, we were given permission to enter the fort to create this gallery.

Again, the fort is closed from November through April. Do not attempt to enter the interior of Fort Knox. Entering the fort during the closed months is trespassing, and very dangerous. Gallery Credit: Paul Wolfe

Most Extreme Prison Security you’ve Ever Heard of is in Colorado Take a look at the extreme security measures that are currently in place at Colorado’s ADX Supermax Prison. Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde

These 11 Hilarious Reviews of Idaho Jails Will Make You Thank God For The Internet Actual Google reviews for Idaho Jails and Prisons. No, really! Gallery Credit: Marco

20 Highest Earning Cities in Idaho Gallery Credit: Parker Kane