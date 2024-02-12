5 Red Flags About Taylor Swift That Should Concern Idaho Parents
As the excitement from the Super Bowl starts to settle, and as America got to watch Taylor Swift attend the game to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, Idaho parents are left with reservations about Taylor Swift, raising questions about her being a suitable role model for children in the Treasure Valley.
Let's get right into it with the most obvious topic, which is currently going viral: Her boyfriend having completely uncalled for outbursts on the field, pushing and screaming at his coach.
Travis Kelce Not a Great Boyfriend
One incident that caught the attention of Idaho parents was Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, visibly upset on the field. He had many heated exchanges during the game, but this particular incident with the coach, marked by yelling and physical aggression, has created nationwide debates on what constitutes a good role model in a relationship.
Chugging Beer and Satanic Symbols?
Swift's on-screen beer-chugging raised eyebrows, especially when her friend, known as "Ice Spice," began throwing satanic symbols on the TV... For Idaho parents, concerns about drinking and the promotion of such evil symbols clash with our values.
Notably, Taylor and her friends weren't doing this until they realized the camera was on them. In the photo, you can see that Ice Spice is looking at herself on-screen, intentionally making symbols, while the two on the right started chugging beer.
Controversial Attire Choices
The way Taylor and her friends choose to dress, both at the game and elsewhere, also sparks discussions among Idaho parents. Many have expressed on social media this is not who they want influencing their children, and this is not how they would want their kids to dress and act.
Political Endorsements
Taylor Swift has publicly endorsed Joe Biden, which only adds another layer of controversy for Idahoans.
Biden's Social Media Post After the Game
President Joe Biden posted a less-than-wholesome image of himself with red eyes, and the caption reads: "Just like we drew it up, @Chiefs," insinuating the game was rigged, which has also been a viral topic in prior weeks leading up to the event.
As the Treasure Valley processes these controversial Taylor Swift red flags, parents are calling for open discussions with their children about the importance of positive role models, respectful relationships, responsible behavior, and critical thinking when it comes to political affiliations.
