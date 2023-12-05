One of America’s Top Christmas Displays is Just Hours from Boise

There are amazing Christmas light displays and experiences all over Idaho. Unfortunately, it's rare for them to rank as high on national lists as the classic Christmas on Temple Square experience in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Christmas on Temple Square returns with a dazzling display of lights and festive cheer this year, despite ongoing construction and renovations; that isn't going to prevent The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from continuing the 58-year tradition of lighting up the area during the Christmas season.

According to Church officials, these enchanting lights might be in different sections of Temple Square due to the construction, but they've shared a map that will be helpful for visitors.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints | Map of Christmas on Temple Square During Ongoing Construction The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints | Map of Christmas on Temple Square During Ongoing Construction loading...

The lights will be on from 3:30-10:00pm every evening and from 6:00-8:00am every morning until New Year’s Day. While some areas remain closed or have limited access due to construction, the magical ambiance persists, inviting visitors to revel in the holiday spirit.

Even while being closed the last few years for construction, Christmas on Temple Square ranks in the 25 over-the-top Christmas displays in the country, according to Stacker. The area transforms into a winter wonderland, including multiple live nativity scenes, Christmas concerts, and guided tours.

Whistleblower Alleges Mormon Church Misled Members On $100 Billion Investment Fund Getty Images loading...

The Church anticipates completing the extensive renovation project by 2026, ensuring that Christmas on Temple Square will continue to captivate audiences for years to come. Continue reading to discover the best hot chocolate spots in the Boise area and explore other enchanting Christmas displays across Idaho!

7 Dazzling Idaho Public Christmas Lights Displays You Can't Miss In 2023 From Boise to Lewiston to Twin Falls, there's no shortage of incredible Christmas lights to brighten up your holiday season! We know there will be hundreds of incredible home displays going up over the next few weeks, but these are 7 really over the top displays that you can look forward to walking, driving or floating thru this year! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Magical Christmas River in Idaho Worth the Drive from Boise? Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Where Are the Best Places for Hot Cocoa in Boise? Your answers! :) Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Here's what Idaho Cowgirls Want for Christmas Cowgirls don't just want jewelry, they want more than just something shiny. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews