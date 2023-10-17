Utah Gets Another LDS Temple & This is Your Chance to See Inside

Another new temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is coming to Utah, and it's set to open doors to the public as early as this month. This is a unique opportunity for those not of the LDS faith to see what the inside of their temples are like — and this new one in Orem, Utah, will have all the newest upgrades.

Have you ever seen the inside of an LDS temple? Well, this is your chance. Tours for this temple will run from October 27 to December 16, 2023, and this is the perfect occasion to explore the temple's interior.

Below are more details about booking your tour.

"Temples are sacred buildings designed to help God's children feel close to Him and His Son, Jesus Christ," as stated by the Church of Jesus Christ. Following its official dedication, only Church members will be allowed to enter the temple, making this open house an extraordinary chance for everyone to experience its serene beauty.

Admission is free, but it's advisable to make reservations to ensure a smooth visit. The tour itself is a guided walking tour, lasting approximately 40 minutes, offering visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the temple's spiritual ambiance.

Are their temples in Idaho?

There are a total of 9 LDS temples in Idaho, one in Boise and one in Meridian, along with the newly announced temples in Montpelier, Burley, and Rexburg. Those 3 temples will also have public tours in future years, 2025 and 2026.

If you don't want to wait a few years, the Orem Utah Temple open house is a unique chance for residents of Boise, Idaho, and the surrounding areas to see inside the temple as soon as this month.

