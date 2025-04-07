Breaking News: Caldwell Gets a New Mormon Temple
Idaho is home to faith, family, and freedom. Visitors who move to the Gem State are amazed at the number of churches, gyms, and dental offices throughout the state. Idaho's growth has led to the construction of more homes, schools, and churches. It's common to meet people who moved to our state because of its religious freedom. ￼
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints announced a new Temple being built in Caldwell, Idaho. The new Temple will make eleven houses of faith in the Gem State. Here's a list of the locations of Temples in Idaho: · Boise, Burley, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Montpelier, Pocatello, Rexburg, Teton River, and Twin Falls.
The Caldwell Temple is the third in the Treasure Valley, the most populous region in the state. The Meridan Temple was built recently only a few years ago near the Ada/Canyon County border. Caldwell, like other Idaho cities, continues to see tremendous growth. The new Temple will allow folks from Canyon County and neighboring Oregon counties to avoid traveling to Boise or Meridian.
Have you ever wondered how many people of the LDS faith live in Idaho? The state's population is roughly two million, of which almost 500,000 are Mormons. Idaho became a state on July 3rd, 1890. However, church members helped found the Gem State, arriving in the territory in 1855.
Several Church presidents, including Harold B. Lee, Ezra Taft Benson, and Howard W. Hunter, have also come from Idaho.
What Are Temples?
Temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are considered houses of the Lord — sacred places where faithful members participate in ordinances that strengthen their relationship with God. Temples offer a place of peace, inspiration, and spiritual power.
