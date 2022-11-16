Idaho Reacts To Mormon Church Endorsing Same Sex Marriage

In a move that has shocked the religious world, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has come out to support a new federal law protecting same-sex marriages. Federal legislation called the Respect for Marriage Act will preserve the rights of the LGBTQ community.

The church issued the following statement of support in a press release announcing its intentions. We believe this approach is the way forward. As we work together to preserve the principles and practices of religious freedom together with the rights of LGBTQ individuals, much can be accomplished to heal relationships and foster greater understanding.

Additionally, the church says the doctrine between a man and a woman will not change. The move by Congress comes in reaction to a recent United States Supreme Court decision that sent abortion back to the states. President Biden and his allies in Congress have vowed to pass federal laws to 'codify' abortion and gay marriage. The move by the church appears to help their political efforts.

