Order has been restored. After years away from the state of Idaho, the milk can is returning to Boise. It was a late night for both the team and fans, as most stayed home to watch the nationally televised game on the CW Network. Only those who bleed blue and orange stayed up past halftime. Boise State fans always travel well, and they were rewarded for it. Broncos 38, Fresno 31.

Check Out How Boise State Beat Fresno State For The Milk Can! Boise State Beats Fresno State Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Boise State's Massive Running Game

Boise State’s offense put up over 500 total yards against the Bulldogs. The team’s backbone, the running game, dominated last night as both running backs ran for over one hundred yards. Dylan Riley looked unstoppable, rushing for 150 yards, and Sire Gains ran for 120. The running game allowed quarterback Maddux Madsen to dissect the Fresno defense at will.

Maddog's Amazing Night

The gritty Utah veteran has shown the benefits of weathering the doubters, injuries, and losses from last season. CW announcers called him an NFL prospect despite his size. He has yet to throw an interception while passing for 238 yards. How does he compare with past Boise State quarterbacks? Mr. Madsen is now the sixth-most passer to throw for over 200 yards. If he continues on this pace and has a great postseason, don’t be surprised if he gets an invite to the NFL Combine.

One more for the Maddog, he's the only Boise State quarterback to start six games without throwning an interception.

What About The Defense?

Fresno State had no running attack, rushing for only 69 yards all game. The Bulldogs did have success through the air, totaling 277 yards. However, when the game was on the line, the Broncos held Fresno to 346 total yards. Want more state? Click the link here.

Pac 12 Football Leaders

As conference play continues, there are only two unbeatens in conference, Boise State and Oregon State. The Broncos will take on the Beavers on the Blue November 14th in what could be a battle to see who will host the Pac 12 Football Conference Championship.

Boise State Beats Utah State Photos An amazing night on the Blue Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER