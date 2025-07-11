Maybe it's a Boise thing, and if you don't live in Boise, you don't understand what it means to live in Idaho's city of trees. A city is only as solid as the laws and officials who serve that city. Rules are meant to be followed, especially when it comes to state laws.

As we've reported, Boise has decided not to follow the state law regulating what type of flag will be allowed in public. The Boise School District announced that state law doesn't apply to them. In Boise, imitation is the most excellent form of flattery.

The legislature passed HB 41, stating that political or ideological flags will not be displayed on school grounds. State law is state law, but not in the Boise School District.

5 Flags That Will Soon Be Banned In Idaho Schools Here are five flags that will be banned in Idaho schools. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

Representative Ted Hill, who wrote the law, told us this morning, "it is a sign by the pride agenda, it has a political or ideological bent to it. The sign has been co-opted by the pride agenda." He pointed out that the Gadsden flag would not be allowed in schools. Representative Hill said the sign has become political, and violates state law.

The district stated that it will comply with the new law. However, the term 'Everyone is Welcome Here' will be allowed in the classrooms. The words were a result of a massive public relations standoff behind a West Ada teacher who refused to take down a poster board with that phrase.

She left the district to work in Boise.

The officials said pride flags will not be displayed in classrooms, saying they will comply with the new state law. However, the state board and the attorney general say the 'Everyone is Welcome' sign is a violation of the new state law.

Here's what the district said in a message to the community:

"The "Everyone is Welcome Here" sign affirms a foundational principle of public education—that every student, regardless of their background, is legally entitled to dignity, respect, and a sense of belonging in their school community. The sign is a reaffirmation of our legal and ethical obligation to provide an educational environment free from discrimination, our District's Strategic Plan priorities to promote belonging, equity, and access, as well as our values of dignity, respect, responsibility, honesty and teamwork."

Do you agree with their decision? We'll continue to update you on this evolving situation on KIDO Talk Radio.

25 Hilariously Ridiculous Reviews of High Schools In and Around Boise Typically, you cruise Google reviews for recommendations when for things like restaurants or where to stay on vacation but they'll accept reviews for just about anything! That includes the high schools many of us went to. Check out some of the funniest ones we found. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart