Parts of the Boise River Greenbelt to Close Until mid-April

Boise Parks and Recreation has announced the temporary closure of a portion of the Boise River Greenbelt, effective Monday morning, February 26th, 2024. The closure is in connection with an emergency bank stabilization project that needs to happen along the north side of the Greenbelt near Wiley Lane, close to the Willow Lane Athletic Complex.

The affected section of the Greenbelt pathway will be inaccessible to the public until mid-April most likely, as crews conduct vital repair work to address the dangerous erosion concerns.

This closure is crucial for ensuring the safety of the Boise River Greenbelt users and patrons, and allowing uninterrupted progress on the bank stabilization project. Here's the Instagram post from the Boise Parks and Recreation:

Boise Parks and Recreation expressed gratitude for the community's patience during this period and emphasized the necessity of respecting the closures for the well-being of all users and patrons.

A designated detour will be clearly marked, providing pedestrians, cyclists, and dog walkers with an alternative route around the closed area.

To assist the community in navigating around the affected section of the Boise River Greenbelt, here's a link to the available project map that outlines in detail the current Boise River Greenbelt closures. While somewhat of an inconvenience for a short time, these projects are essential for the long-term viability of the Greenbelt pathway and for future habitat restoration in the area.

