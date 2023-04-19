“Too Much Water Causes Boise Greenbelt Closures”

We all know the old saying, 'Just when you thought it was safe to go outside, bam, Idaho weather strikes again!' Well, that's not the exact quote; however, who would've thought we'd see snow in the middle of April in Idaho?

The snow, the rain, and the wet have caused runners, dog walkers, and bikers who frequent the Boise Greenbelt to dodge massive pools of water alongside the Boise River.

The city of Boise announced in a release that portions of Boise's Greenbelt have been closed due to excessive flooding. The Boise River has risen due to the need to fill the canals as added to the amount of water along the Greenbelt.

The Boise Greenbelt Is Home to These 10 Wild Animals, Be Prepared If you're on the Boise Greenbelt, especially along the river, don't be alarmed if you run into any number of these wildlife.

The closed Greenbelt area is a 1.6-mile unpaved stretch of the Bethine Church River Trial. It is near the south side of Parkcenter Boulevard. Officials are concerned that the wet conditions will create too much mud and erode the trail. Muddy trials can lead to folks slipping, falling, and injuring themselves.

"Ensuring safe and enjoyable use of the Boise River Greenbelt, while protecting the integrity of our natural areas, is always a priority," said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. "Temporary Greenbelt closures are sometimes necessary as water levels on the Boise River rise and fall. This area, specifically, is critical wildlife habitat and riparian vegetation, so it's important to keep folks off the pathway when it's flooded."

We will continue to update you as the conditions of the Greenbelt continues to develop. It is amazing that we are having so much rain during a time of year when we usually have so many sunny days without precipitation.

Boise's Fun Loving Greenbelt Community Revealed! An inside look at folks enjoy the Boise Greenbelt.