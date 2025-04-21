Boise Airport is one of the rare airports in the country where you're most likely not to have to wait hours and hours to get through security or the TSA. The joke among many is that Boise is so convenient that you can literally arrive an hour before your flight and have no problem checking in to your gate. ￼

However, as many travelers have found out recently, those days are becoming less frequent. We have witnessed several days when the TSA line was almost to the airline ticket counters. Yes, that's a long time, considering the twists and turns at the Boise TSA station.

Post-COVID, airline travel has become increasingly uncomfortable as airlines continue to squeeze as many people into as many seats as possible. Whether you're traveling to Boise or Boston, how many times have you heard an airline representative offer multiple cash or free tickets if you take a later flight?

The most popular airline in the country and in Boise has made a significant announcement impacting how much time you need to get to the airport to check in. Travelnoire reports his airline is changing its policy for checking in in Boise and across the country. Which airline is it? Is it the airline that you fly in and out of Boise?

10 Unwritten Rules About The Boise Airport That You Need To Know Flying can be enjoyable for some and a chore for others. It doesn't matter which category you fall into. There are 10 etiquette rules that you should follow. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

If you fly or are considering a flight on Delta, you need to know of their change in check-in policies. Your bags must be checked in at least forty-five minutes before departure of domestic flights.

The airline says this is a policy to ensure their customers have an enjoyable experience. Larger airports like New York's JFK require you to have your bags checked an hour before takeoff.

What about if you're not traveling with a checked bag? (Wouldn't that be nice?) Delta's policy remains unchanged which is arriving thirty minutes before takeoff.

Head to Paradise: 31 Cheap Flights To Global Cities From Boise It's time to book your international flight and head to another country. Here are the destinations we found under $800 on Skyscanner. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews