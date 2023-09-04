WWII Classic Planes in Nampa Over the Weekend: Did You See Them?

Over the weekend, Nampa Municipal Airport experienced going back in time as two iconic WWII aircraft, the B-17 Flying Fortress 'Sentimental Journey' and the B-25 Mitchell 'Maid in the Shade,' graced the Boise area skies.

Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts, families, and fascinated locals gathered to witness these historic warbirds up close.

We interviewed Mitch Counts with the Commemorative Ari Force, and he said; "It's getting more rare to see WWII veterans, just as they've gotten older, but it's cool to see their passion live on through their families. A lot of the people who come here have fathers or grandfathers who either flew or worked on these planes, and it means a lot to them."

Counts continued, "In fact, we had one family on Saturday who brought the U.S. Flag from their father to have a picture with the whole family, four generations, out here in front of the airplane that he flew."

What a special event in the Treasure Valley, to have these iconic airplanes here for the public to see. And Counts did also mention that it's because of the public that they can keep flying these airplanes; "if it weren't for the people who pay to come fly in these planes, they would probably just be stuck in some museum somewhere."

Inside the B-17, visitors got a sense of what it was like for the brave crews who flew bombing missions during WWII. The cramped quarters and exposed gun turrets were a reminder of the challenges they faced.

For some, the real thrill came when they got to ride in these warplanes over the Treasure Valley skies. Passengers exiting the plane were saying things like, "it was an incredible experience," and "being in this plane is something I'll never forget."

For those who missed it, we've compiled a gallery of photos (below) showcasing the aircraft's visit to Nampa.

The weekend might be over, but the memories will linger in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to be part of this unique experience, and hopefully these warbirds will be able to visit again soon.

WWII Classic Airplanes at the Nampa Municipal Airport

