WWII Classic Airplanes Set to Land at the Nampa Airport Tonight
Breaking: Iconic World War II Warbirds will be at the Nampa Municipal Airport this weekend for public tours.
The B-17 Flying Fortress 'Sentimental Journey' is set to land at the Nampa Airport around 7:45pm tonight.
The other airplane that will be there for tours this weekend is the B-25 Mitchell 'Maid in the Shade,' and is reported to already be at the airport.
From August 29th to September 3rd, these magnificent wartime relics will be on public exhibition in Nampa, offering a unique opportunity for local history enthusiasts, families, and aviation buffs to get up close and personal with these special aircraft.
Ground tours will allow you to explore these aircraft inside and out, while the truly adventurous can take to the skies with ride opportunities that are available. Details about touring and flights can be found here.
Fact about The B-17 Flying Fortress
During World War II, the B-17 was known for its exceptional durability. One example that demonstrates this durability is the "All-American" B-17 that survived a mid-air collision with a German fighter, severing its tail completely. However, the crew managed to land the plane safely and unharmed. This incredible toughness is how the B-17 earned its "Flying Fortress" nickname.
Don't miss this opportunity to witness history and pay tribute to the brave men and women who flew these legendary aircraft during WWII. It's the perfect way to kick off the end of the week and head into the weekend with a sense of awe and wonder.