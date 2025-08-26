Labor Day is almost here, meaning for most folks one last dash before students are ensconced in the school year. 2025 has been a year of record travel, along with record delays.

Fortunately, those Idahoans who live in the Treasure Valley do not experience the aggravating holdups that plague most larger airports. However, a significant change to one of Boise's most popular airlines is causing quite a reaction on the radio and online.

The Boise Airport serves several cities, although most flyers would like to see more nonstop flights. Over the years, New York City, Dallas, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia, among a few other destinations, have been added to nonstop flights out of Boise.

Airlines come and go, but one airline stands out as one of the most affordable and beloved: Southwest Airlines. The popular chain has changed its famous seating policy to comply with other airlines.

Southwest Airlines in Boise There are many direct options Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Now the airline that gave the world first-come, first-served seating is making a move against larger, rotund, muscled, or obese passengers. In other words, bigger isn't better on Southwest Airlines anymore.

Southwest announced it will begin charging passengers who occupy more than their assigned seat on all its flights starting next year.

The airline would refund larger passengers who bought an additional seat to accommodate their larger girth. The New York Post reported on the new policy change.

Under the new mandate, the second seat is nonrefundable unless the flight isn't fully booked at the time of departure, and if both of the passenger's tickets are booked in the same fare class. However, the passenger needs to request their money back within 90 days of the flight.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

The Most On-Time Airlines at Boise Airport Ranked from Worst to First According to statistics from the United States Department of Transportation, this is how the major airlines serving the Boise Airport ranked in terms of on-time departures in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart