Southwest Airlines: Behave or Else!

Years ago, before the internet and cable television. Life was simple. Flying was something most of us looked forward to. Flying from one part of the country to other, usually meant flyers would dress up. Seats were large and the service was incredible. Today, critics take to their favorite social media outlets complaining about seat size, poor service and rude passengers. My favorite personal complaint is when I see passengers taking off their shoes and placing their socks on the interior walls of the airplane. Now one airline has said, enough is enough.

Southwest Airlines Wants You To Report "Unwelcome Behavior" says CNN. Southwest Airlines has added something new to their pre-flight announcements. Along with the instructions about fastening seat belts and where the emergency exits are, flight attendants have added "We are here for your comfort and safety. Please report any unwelcome behavior to your flight attendant."

A Southwest spokesperson said, "this change reflects Southwest's commitment to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment at all times" Some tools flight attendants will use to diffuse unwanted behavior include re-seating the passenger causing the problem, telling them to stop doing whatever they are doing, notifying the captain or even contacting authorities when the flight lands depending on how serious the situation is. What was the most unwelcome behavior you experienced on a flight?