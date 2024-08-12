Yellowstone Comes To Caldwell This Week Only

The weather this week will be in the high nineties which is a big break from the excessive triple digit temperatures we've experienced all summer. The end of the summer means one of the great western events will be coming to Caldwell this week.

Is there any hope that the endless heat wave will finally disappear? Eventually, the weather will cool off, but if you're looking for an excellent way to embrace the Western lifestyle, Caldwell, Idaho is the place for you this week. ￼

We have some news, both good and bad, about Idaho's and America's most popular television show, Yellowstone. The show that has captivated millions is yet to film its season finale. However, with Hollywood's actors and writers currently on strike, the fate of John Dutton and his family remains a mystery, leaving us all on the edge of our seats.

Yellowstone is returning this November but without Kevin Costner. We hope the show that has brought so many to the West does return to the airwaves. We can only watch so many reruns on television for so long.

This year will be the one hundredth year of the Caldwell Night Rodeo. It's a rodeo where the cowboys are the stars. Competitors travel to Caldwell from all over the country to compete against the very best of the West.

If you're pinning for a dose of the Dutton clan or a taste of the authentic Western lifestyle, this week is your lucky week. Idahoans will not have to travel to Montana or any other part of the West to see real cowboys, bulls, broncos, and cowgirls,

The action you'll see every night in Caldwell is the same that action Yellowstone fans have come to know and love, from riding broncos to the excellence of roping and outstanding horsemanship.

Looking to get a taste of Idaho's Yellowstone? Click the link here for a complete lineup list here.

