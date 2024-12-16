Revealing Yellowstone’s Secret Idaho Train Station Location

At one time, the television show Yellowstone captured the hearts of the entire nation. The show, which described the plight of the fictional Dutton family's struggle to keep their ranch, captivated audiences from Boise to Boston. ￼

The show's last episodes were so disappointing that we could not get anyone to comment on Sunday's season finale. Idahoans will like that there is a reference to our great state amidst the Montana propaganda.

Before we bid a final ado to Yellowstone, let's remind you of something we reported on a few years ago: the secret location of the fictional 'train station.' If you're not familiar with the train station, it's the place where the heroes dump the bodies of the people they kill. It's a very remote place. However, there is a real place in our county where you can kill people legally.

John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, described an area in Wyoming where one cannot be prosecuted because the area is uninhabitable. One cannot be tried by a jury of your peers if there's no one in that jurisdiction. Producer/Writer Taylor Sheridan showed his brilliance in writing the real-life 'Zone of Death into his fictional script. The area is not limited to Wyoming but parts of our state, Idaho.

An Inside Look At Idaho's Zone Of Death / The Train Station

Avoid Yellowstone's 'Zone of Death' in Idaho If you plan a trip to Yellowstone be extra aware and careful near Island Park, Idaho. This is a 50 square mile stretch of Yellowstone National Park that is within the Idaho boarder. That may not seem like a big deal but it means some big things in our legal system. Gallery Credit: Nikki West

What Is The Zone of Death?

The official reason why you can murder the Zone of Death is zone is a 50-mile radius that includes parts of Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho. The federal government controls the area within the US District Court of Wyoming, including Yellowstone National Park. State crimes in the area can't be prosecuted because of federal jurisdiction.

