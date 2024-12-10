From Grit to Glitz: How ‘Yellowstone’ Lost Its Idaho Soul
Remember the golden days of Yellowstone, when it was a show that you just couldn't miss? Can you recall any other show in the past two decades that so vividly portrayed the struggles of Western farmers and ranchers?
Yellowstone, a show that was not just set in Montana but could have been set in any Mountain West state, was a unique cultural reflection. We continue to advocate for the creation of incentive packages to attract such productions, as we've seen in Utah and Montana.
Yellowstone allowed many of us to experience the pandemic when everything was shut down. Like Idaho, the plight of the fictional Dutton family, who are constantly battling against land developers, government interference, and the changing landscape of the West, reflects the continued encroachment of newcomers into once-remote western states.
As we've seen in the Treasure Valley, once-prominent ranches and farms transformed into retail centers, apartments, and subdivisions. The show was special because it showed how Kevin Costner and his family dealt with corruption and modern technology.
It's disheartening to see the decline of Yellowstone. With Mr. Costner's departure after a fallout with producer Taylor Sheridan, the show's season finale is upon us, and it's clear that the show is losing its shine. Instead of a grand finale, the last episodes of season five have been filled with filler, music, and the unfortunate demise of secondary characters.
We asked several folks on social media to share their thoughts, and because the season is so bad, very few people responded. It seems that Mr. Sheridan has unsuccessfully replaced Kevin Costner with himself on screen. His writing and creativity have moved on to his new hit, Landman, now on the Paramount Plus Network.
We anxiously await the last episode of this once-great series. We wish John Dutton could save the day and this television franchise.
