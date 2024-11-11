It's not just Americans who watch American television; the world tunes in to see what's on. Few shows have the global appeal of Yellowstone. Has there been a television series that has captured the world's attention like Yellowstone? ￼

Were Americans emotionally attached to iconic shows like The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and Game of Thrones as they've become to Yellowstone? Unlike those other shows, the drama off-camera, such as [specific example], has rivaled the onscreen tension.

The partnership between show creator Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner caused the series to make a shocking change, and it was shown on the Paramount Network, Paramount Plus, and CBS Network Television. We are waiting to see how many folks tuned into the beginning of the end of season five.

Mr. Costner's character John Dutton has been the central figure since the show began several years ago. Mr. Costner and Mr. Sheridan couldn't agree on a working schedule to finish the series. (Sadly, Kevin Conster's Horizon bombed at the box office.) Without John Dutton, Mr. Sheridan had to adjust the plot and that's what happened last night. It was a provocative way to end the life of the fictional Governor Dutton.

Did you watch the show? If so, do you believe the show went too far or not far enough? We had a chance to ask several Idahoans what they thought on social media.

All good things must come to an end. It's sad for all of us in the great American West that Yellowstone will be ending soon.

