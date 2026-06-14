It won’t be long before Idaho will be introducing the firing squad as a means of execution. The state passed the law, which will go into effect on July 1st. One of the reasons for the change was the challenge of finding the drugs for lethal injection.

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The result will mean the national, along with local media, will be all over the first execution. Where will they get the shooters? According to published reports, police will be allowed to recruit the shooters. We’re beginning to get the details of how the first one will happen.

The state has spent almost a million dollars to renovate the facilities where the executions. The Gem State isn't the only state where death by firing squad is legal. Did you know Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, and Florida .

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However, our state is the only state where the firing squad will be the first method of execution. The move to the firing squad continues to quiet the critics of the governor who say he's not tough enough on law and order.

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There will specific training for those who want to end the life of Idaho's convicted killers. We don't know at the time of this publication when the first execution will take place but we will keep you informed when there is a development.

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