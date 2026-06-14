Idaho Makes Firing Squad The Main Execution Method
The state has spent almost a million dollars to renovate the facilities where the executions. The Gem State isn't the only state where death by firing squad is legal. Did you know Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, and Florida.
However, our state is the only state where the firing squad will be the first method of execution. The move to the firing squad continues to quiet the critics of the governor who say he's not tough enough on law and order.
There will specific training for those who want to end the life of Idaho's convicted killers. We don't know at the time of this publication when the first execution will take place but we will keep you informed when there is a development.
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