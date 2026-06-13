It’s that special time of year again when Americans celebrate our nation’s independence.

Every Treasure Valley city will have its own organized fireworks display. However, Idahoans can never get enough of the smell of gunpowder and the flashbangs of multiple fireworks shows.

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Idahoans love fireworks so much that they happily break the law to buy them. It’s one of those crazy little oversights. Aerial fireworks are illegal to shoot, but not illegal to buy. And as many of us with pets will experience, we’re all in for a very, very loud July Fourth celebration.

Idahoans Angrily Sound Off On Illegal Fireworks! You Won't Believe What They Have To Say! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Let’s not forget this year we’re celebrating the 250th anniversary of our country’s birth. So experts and novices can only imagine the number of ‘special’ fireworks available to buy.

Fireworks entrepreneurs will be populating roadside stands, supermarket parking lots,, and wherever the public gathers.

Although some may consider any criticism of fireworks as negative nelly or unpatriotic, there are safety concerns most of us are unaware of. We are in a drought season thanks to the lack of snowfall. No one wants to be responsible for the bottle rocket or Roman candle that starts a house fire. Remember the massive fire a few years ago when fireworks caught the Foothills on fire?

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There's also the real danger of folks who don't know how to handle explosives injuring themselves and others. Police and first responders will be working extra hours during the Independence Day weekend celebrations. The homegrown fireworks shows usually begin about a week before July Fourth. If you have a question concerning what you can legally buy, make sure to ask the person you're buying your fireworks from. We believe they will require you to sign an agreement stating that you will not break the law.

15 Important Fireworks Safety Tips Don't become the story. To make sure your 4th of July celebration goes as smoothly and safe as possible, here are 15 fireworks safety tips from the National Safety Council. Look out for yourself and your friends and family this Fourth! Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman