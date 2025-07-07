Thank goodness the Fourth of July season is over. It's not that we don't love America and the endless patriotic displays of American flags throughout the country, but some folks take it too far. Are you a person who engages in the popular but illegal activity of shooting off aerial fireworks in Idaho?

Ada County reported a high number of complaints involving individuals producing their own fireworks shows. Was your neighborhood quiet over the looong holiday weekend? Or was it filled with loud bangs and amazingly bright colors?

Proponents of shooting off fireworks will say there's no harm in having a good time. However, if you'd like to sleep, last weekend was a rough one. Several animal nonprofits issued warnings on social media about keeping your animals safe. Pets do not like loud noises.

We had the opportunity to ask you whether you appreciated the hometown neighborhood fireworks shows. Here's what you had to say to us.

Would the legislature ever close the massive fireworks loophole? It makes sense; however, there's a lot of money to be made by the hardworking fireworks vendors who pay state taxes. If the state were to outlaw aerial fireworks, it would destroy the industry.

If aerial fireworks were prohibited in Idaho, it would reduce the massive threat of house, wild, and forest fires. As we've seen, we're in for a challenging fire season in the Gem State.

Thankfully we've made it through another chaotic and loud fireworks season. It's over for now, until New Years Eve!

