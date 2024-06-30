Idaho’s Largest Fireworks Show Is Not In Boise

We're only a few days away from the Fourth of July in Idaho and across the country. It's a time when Americans, young and old, come together to celebrate our nation's independence with parades, barbeques, and awe-inspiring fireworks displays, a true testament to our patriotism. ￼

Some folks will get to take a long weekend off or the entire week off. It's fireworks season in Idaho, and a village of tents selling fireworks has sprouted up all over our favorite shopping areas and roadside markets.

In Idaho, several cities will host fireworks displays once dusk arrives on July 4th. However, which city in Idaho can legitimately claim the state's largest fireworks display? The massive fireworks show, and the largest fireworks display West of the Mississippi.

Most Idahoans would guess the big cities like Boise, Nampa, or Meridian. However, the city claiming the largest fireworks display west of the Mississippi is Idaho Falls, Idaho. Every year, Americans from Idaho, Utah, and several other states pilgrimage to Idaho Falls for the 31st Annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration.

How Big is BIG?

The numbers of explosives in the skies are impressive. From a Melaleuca press release:

'Based on the sheer number of shells fired into the sky, the 31st Annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is believed to rank in the nation's top five Independence Day fireworks shows. This free tribute to America averages 597 shells per minute! That's 9.9 fireworks every second! And it typically draws an audience of over 200,000 spectators.'

The additional folks make the Idaho Falls area one of the most populated areas in the state.

Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot shared his thoughts on why this local Idaho company spends so much money to celebrate America in Idaho.

“The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is more than just entertainment on the Fourth of July. The combination of fireworks, music and message provides magical moments of reflection and an opportunity to re-pledge allegiance to the flag that represents our nation. On a different level, it’s a heartfelt, unifying event for the community — but more importantly, it’s a tribute of gratitude to America’s heroes.”

Why not take a trip to Idaho Falls?

Visit FreedomCelebration.com to learn more about the big one!

