Idahoans React to Obnoxious Neighborhood Fireworks Shows

Did you get any sleep last night? If you live in Idaho, the chances are you didn't get a whole lot of sleep. The reason our night and our upcoming nights of discontent will continue is that Idahoans love their fireworks. Never mind that firing off aerial fireworks are illegal, the nights of loud sounds and excessive lights will continue.

The Fourth of July is over. However, the never-ending excessively loud, obnoxious fireworks season will be with us for at least another week. Idahoans love their fireworks. During the Fourth of July season, many Idahoans become lawbreakers. They break a hypocritical law that should be enforced or eliminated. Welcome to Idaho, where you can buy aerial fireworks but can't fire them.

YouTube/ M Hide YouTube/ M Hide loading...

We're all exposed to the neighborhood fireworks show by folks breaking Idaho law every year. Law enforcement tells us it's impossible to enforce, so we all hope that our homes and property do not catch fire due to the irresponsible actions of several. Some folks, perhaps the majority, love the fireworks and spend their money to have a good time during the holiday week.

Advocates like me argue that fireworks should be enjoyed by the official fireworks show sponsored by cities. Safety professionals point out how many people lose limbs or suffer severe burns while shooting off illegal fireworks?

Michael Smith, Getty Images Michael Smith, Getty Images loading...

Let's not forget the stress for those who suffer from PTSD and our four-legged animals that spend the nights shaking and scared. How many animals are lost because of the big loud banging noises throughout the night?

We've decided to share what you think about the multiple fireworks show in Idaho and throughout the country.

Idahoans Angrily Sound Off On Illegal Fireworks! You Won't Believe What They Have To Say! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Check Out Independence Day In Star, Idaho American's Showed To Love America In Star! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller