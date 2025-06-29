In what seems like one of the fastest-moving summers in recent years, we are rolling into one of the most active and inactive weeks of the year. If you're a white-collar worker, chances are many folks in your office will be taking this week off to enjoy the bonus days due to the July Fourth holiday.

We're only a few days away from the Fourth of July in Idaho and across the country. It's a time when Americans, young and old, come together to celebrate our nation's independence with parades, barbeques, and awe-inspiring fireworks displays, a true testament to our patriotism.

Have you ever wondered where is the very biggest and best fireworks show in Idaho? And let's not forget the neighbors who produce their own fireworks shows!

In Idaho, several cities will host fireworks displays once dusk arrives on July 4th. However, which city in Idaho can legitimately claim the state's largest fireworks display? The massive fireworks show, and the largest fireworks display West of the Mississippi.

Most Idahoans would guess the big cities like Boise, Nampa, or Meridian. However, the city claiming the largest fireworks display west of the Mississippi is Idaho Falls, Idaho. Every year, Americans from Idaho, Utah, and several other states pilgrimage to Idaho Falls for the 32nd Annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration.

“The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is more than just entertainment on the Fourth of July,” said Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot. “The combination of fireworks, music and message provides magical moments of reflection and an opportunity to re-pledge allegiance to the flag that represents our nation. On a different level, it’s a heartfelt, unifying event for the community — but more importantly, it’s a tribute of gratitude to America’s heroes.”

