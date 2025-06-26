We're fast approaching one of the busiest yet relaxing times of the calendar year, except for those in the medical, law enforcement, and hospitality fields. Summer is here, which means vacations for those who can afford them, long days, barbecues, and fireworks.

You may have seen the tents popping up alongside the road or at your favorite grocery store parking lot. Idahoans will celebrate or endure the thousands of neighborhood fireworks shows from now until July 5th.

The Boise Area will have plenty of opportunities for patriots to celebrate the nation's independence. The 59th Annual God and Country Festival will kick off the festivities Wednesday night at the Idaho Center Amphitheater. Doors open at 5:30 pm with tributes to God, the troops, first responders, and public servants.

The largest fireworks show in the Boise Area will take place after dark. The show is the official fireworks show for the city of Nampa. This year's event features Ryan Ries – author, Speaker, radio host, and co-founder of The Whosoevers- and Beaver Fleming – Professional Athlete, inspirational Speaker, and author.

The rest of the cities in the Treasure Valley will be holding their shows on the night of July 4th. One of the best-kept secrets is the Star Fireworks Show. You can find out all the information about their massive show in one of Idaho's favorite small towns. The town has one of the most passionate patriotic parades. Click here for more details.

Other cities will be celebrating our nation's independence. Please be careful and celebrate safely.

