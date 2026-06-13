Rodeo season has begun in the Gem State. And one of the coolest rodeos in the country begins another week of action, adventure, and celebration of the traditions of the great American West.

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER

The Snake River Stampede returns to the Ford Idaho Center. The Snake River Stampede has been entertaining Idahoans for over 100 years. It is proudly ranked among the top 10 rodeos in the country. Did you know there are over 600 rodeos throughout the country?

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A History of Mega Stars Coming to Nampa

Although Nampa is not close to Nashville, several prominent television stars appeared at the Snake River Stampede. During the golden age of television, the 1970s and 1980s, Reba McEntire, Glen Campbell, and Barbara Mandrel.

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Idaho's Coolest Rodeo

Yes, now before you get angry. The truth is the Snake River Stampede is inside unlike any other rodeo in the state. It takes weeks of preparation to get the special dirt and convert the Ford Idaho Center into a world class rodeo arena. You won't have to endure the hot summer nights because the air conditioning rocks.

Everything You Need To Know About The Snake River Stampede Check out the list of events here. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Exclusive Snake River Stampede Photos! A look at bull and bronco riding at the Snake River Stampede Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Don't Go Anywhere, Check Out Our Snake River Stampede Photos Here Photos of the world's wildest fastest rodeo, the Snake River Stampede! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Don't forget there's plenty of action before the Snake River Stampede begins with shopping, a pre-rodeo dinner, along with the opportunity to see some of your friends and neighbors.

One of the most magical experiences, is watching the families in their Western Best walk to the Ford Idaho Center.

The weather next week promises to be very hot, but no worries, you'll be inside with the cool cowboys and look out for the Stampeders.