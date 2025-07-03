The 59th Annual God and Country rocked Wednesday night, kicking off the Independence Day celebrations throughout the state of Idaho. The tradition began when Hollywood actor Chuck Connors began his campaign to restore the American Spirit.

This year's event survived a threat of heavy thunderstorms that hit Meridian, Star, and Boise. Nampa, the home of the God and Country Festival, was spared any rainfall or heavy rain.

The event featured notable public servants, including Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke and Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling. The mayor prayed over the community. A pastor from Star, Idaho, said a powerful prayer for the police and first responders.

The event had a new attraction from the world of extreme sports. Beaver Fleming of the Nitro Circus brought his ramp and some of his athletes. Mr. Fleming has traveled extensively around the world, competing and winning events at the highest level in skateboarding.

The featured speaker, Ryan Ries, was next. Ryan Ries is co-founder of The Whosoevers movement, a nonprofit organization that empowers students at public schools, colleges, and universities worldwide to make positive choices regardless of their circumstances. Ryan teaches Bible studies at Calvary Chapel Golden Spring and speaks to thousands of teens and adults at music festivals, concerts, skate parks, churches, juvenile detention centers, and rehabs each year.

The evening ended with the Treasure Valley's most massive fireworks display featuring music on KIDO Talk Radio. The event is volunteer supported by local sponsors and a dedicated board. The community and the city of Nampa continues to prepare for next year's massive 60th anniversary.

