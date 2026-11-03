We all love to eat. Most of us love to eat at places that make us feel special. It doesn’t hurt if the food tastes great, too. Who doesn't love enjoying a good meal at a restaurant? The industry has been hit with rising food costs during the Biden Administration. Many iconic Treasure Valley restaurants have had to close for a variety of reasons.

What Is Fueling Idaho's Restaurant Growth?

Photo by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash a plate of steak and asparagus with a glass of wine

Whether it’s COVID, Micron, or another factor, more and more restaurants are coming to the Gem State. We all have our local favorites; some are franchises, and others are locally owned.

Local Verses National Chains In Idaho

Photo by Camille Chen on Unsplash people working near desk

Do you remember when the Texas Roadhouse in Meridian was the only place in the area where you could get a great Texas-style steak? Today, Idaho steak lovers have a variety of choices, from local establishments like Chandler or Indian Creek Steakhouse to national chains like Longhorn or the long-lasting Outback Steakhouse.

Idaho's growth has attracted national chains that run on a very specific analytical formula. Local owners continue to work hard to improve their service and quality of food.

Phillip Faraone, Getty Images Phillip Faraone, Getty Images

Bar Rescue Star John Taffer says a successful restaurant must have three remarkable qualities to stay in business: outstanding service, great food, and a welcoming atmosphere. Does your favorite place satisfy those requirements?

Thanks to YouGov and Stacker, we've compiled a list of the fifty best places to eat in America. See if you agree with number one. You'll find them in Idaho and beyond.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

Idaho's 5 Most Famous Restaurants Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

30 of the Boise Area's Top Rated Restaurants for 2025 Maybe 2025 is the year where you want to expand your horizons and give a restaurant you haven't tried before a chance. According to Trip Advisor, these are 30 of the best in the Treasure Valley. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart