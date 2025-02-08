Who doesn't like to enjoy a good meal at a restaurant? The industry has been hit with rising food costs during the Biden Administration. Many iconic Treasure Valley restaurants have had to shut their doors for a variety of reasons.

Most notably, some local hot spots aren't so hot anymore because they're not the only game in town.

Do you remember when the Texas Roadhouse in Meridian was the only place in the area where you could get a great Texas-style steak? Today, Idaho steak lovers have a variety of choices, from local establishments like Chandler or Indian Creek Steakhouse to national chains like Longhorn or the long-lasting Outback Steakhouse.

Idaho's growth has attracted national chains that run on a very specific analytical formula. Local owners continue to work hard to improve their service and quality of food. One local restaurant owner told us that if he passed on the high cost of food directly to his customers, he'd be out of business in two weeks.

Finding quality servers that make anyone feel special is an art and a science. If Congress approves President Trump's proposal to eliminate the tip tax, this would be good news for service workers.

Bar Rescue Star John Taffer says a successful restaurant must have three remarkable qualities to stay in business: outstanding service, great food, and a welcoming atmosphere. Does your favorite place satisfy those requirements?

Thanks to YouGov and Stacker, we've compiled a list of the fifty best places to eat in America. See if you agree with number one. You'll find them in Idaho and beyond.

